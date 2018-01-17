Sporting stars are heading to Bundy

SOME of the biggest stars in cricket and football will visit Bundaberg next month for an inaugural event aimed at fostering sport in regional cities.

Ex-rugby league player Allan Langer will be joined by former Maroon Andrew Gee and cricketers Jimmy Maher, Andrew Symonds, Greg Ritchie and Michael Kasprowicz for the Bulls Masters event in February.

Broncos trainer and former player Allan Langer is coming to Bundaberg. Getty Images

The tour, from February 15 to 18, will feature a Twenty20 clash between the Bulls Masters and a Bundaberg Invitational XI at Salter Oval on Saturday, February 17.

The Bulls Masters will also attend a special Bulls & Broncs in Bundy dinner, will visit hospitals and schools, and will hold at free cricket Super Clinic for children at Salter Oval.

Bulls Masters managing director Maher said the visit to the region was a highlight for the cricketing greats because many were products of regional Queensland.

"We love playing in regional Queensland and it's special for the Bulls Masters to visit Bundaberg for the first time,” he said.

CRICKET BIG BASH: Lucy Hamilton at Salter Oval. Mike Knott BUN160118CRICKET4

"These visits are a major part of what we do; being able to bring players to the regions and help create pathways for regional cricketers to get to the next level is very satisfying.

"Bundaberg has a great history of fine athletes - Don Tallon's story of going from North Bundaberg State School to Queensland Country and then on to a wonderful career of 21 Tests is the stuff that we love to hear.”

CRICKET BIG BASH: Jimmy Maher at salter Oval. Mike Knott BUN160118CRICKET5

The Bulls Masters' commitment to regional Queensland includes funding the Under 16 Youth Cup and the Country Challenge.

Bundaberg Regional Council Mayor Jack Dempsey said he was thrilled the council had been able to partner with Bulls Masters to secure the tour for Bundaberg.

"The benefits to our region from a visit such as this are substantial let alone the thrill and value local players will reap in playing against the Bulls Masters,” Cr Dempsey said.

"The economic injection this will generate across our region will be a welcome boost with big names in Australian Cricket set to attract fans from around the state...”