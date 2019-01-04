Sporting Sam's busy year

HEADING OVERSEAS: Bundaberg's Sam Hodgkinson is heading off to Spain later this year to compete with Central Queensland.

FOOTBALL: Bundaberg's Sam Hodgkinson's love of football will be put to the ultimate test this season.

The 13-year-old is one of Bundaberg's Wide Bay Buccaneers this year, selected in the shadow squad for the under-14 team.

The Waves junior will also play for them this season to add to his Buccs appearances.

If that wasn't enough the Shalom College student is about to compete in one of the biggest youth tournaments in the world.

Hodgkinson has been selected for Central Queensland to compete at the Donosti Cup in Spain in July as their goalkeeper.

The tournament sees teams compete in eight age groups in the boys and four in the girls.

And the best clubs, including Athletico Madrid, Lyon (in France) and Osasuna, send teams.

The tournament has also played host to players who have gone on to play in the Premier League, the La Liga and other major leagues.

Hodgkinson was picked after guiding Central Queensland to fourth last year in the Football Queensland Community Cup.

"Midway through (the event) the coach made up the team and asked me if I wanted to go,” he said.

"I was very exciting, a good feeling.

"I did make a few saves that were pretty good.”

Hodgkinson is an avid Manchester United fan, and with help from his father Mark, and has been playing the game for three to four years.

The goalkeeper, who is part of the Wide Bay Goalkeeping Academy, came to that position through good fortune.

"I used to be in a team with no goalkeeper so we switched through and I got the chance to go,” Hodgkinson said.

"My coach thought I did good so he asked if I wanted to keep going.”

Hodgkinson is now training and also saving to make sure he is going to Spain.

The junior, through the help of The Waves and the Bundaberg Golf Club, is running a golf day tomorrow to raise funds.

A round is $30 and it is a two-person ambrose format.

There will also be raffles and a sausage sizzle on.

If you want to play, bookings can be made through the club on 41516706.

The Hodgkinson family is also running a trivia night at The Waves Sports Club on March 9 before the trip.