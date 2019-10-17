Sporting rules rob McInnes of a hat-trick

CRICKET: Brothers player Josh McInnes completed every bowlers dream on Saturday, taking three wickets with three successive deliveries.

But while to him it will be a hat-trick forever, it won’t officially classify as one.

McInnes took his first two wickets of his three in a row against Past Highs in week one to end the innings and end the match.

He then took his third in a row, with his third delivery, against Maryborough in his first delivery of the contest.

The NewsMail revealed last week that it would be a hat-trick if it happened.

This is incorrect as official cricket laws state that a hat-trick must be completed in a match which consists of either one inning or two.

McInnes achieved the feat in two games.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said.

“It was crazy.”

The side still thought the delivery was a hat-trick ball.

“We’d got a wicket on the last ball before my first ball,” McInnes said.

“The captain put the pressure on telling the boys that this is Joshy’s hat-trick ball.

“Everyone was pumped when it happened.”

McInnes will now focus on taking a real hat-trick during the season to join the three wickets in three balls feat he achieved last week and the hat-trick he got as a junior.

The rules now mean that the last Division 1 player to get a hat-trick in the competition was McInnes’ teammate Dean Krebs during last year’s competition.

Krebs was able to take the hat-trick in his first game for the club in September last year.

Brothers will face Hervey Bay this Saturday in the next round of the Rum City Foods Intra Cup.

In other games, Past Highs will take on Norths in Bundaberg at Salter Oval with The Waves travelling to the Fraser Coast to face Maryborough at their home ground.

Before that, the Aussie Bundy Big Bash is set to start with the Takalvans Taipans facing the Parklands Pies.