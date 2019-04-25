Sporting honour goes to Hinkler candidate

UNION: Bundaberg's Joseph Ellul wishes he could be in two places at once next month.

If he was, he'd be celebrating a special honour with a few of his mates.

Ellul is the United Australia Party candidate for Hinkler at next month's election, looking to become the first person from his party to win the seat and take over from Keith Pitt who has been the local member for the past six years.

But his commitments as a candidate, with an election on May 18, mean he will be forced miss a special dinner on the same night.

Ellul played for the Royal Military College, Duntroon rugby union team while he served in the army during the '90s.

The former Shalom College student has now been recognised for his success in the team by being selected in the team of the century for the side at outside centre.

But he won't be attending the election-night event.

"It would have been great to go down and catch up with my mates,” he said.

"They asked me to play in the old boys game that weekend and I was tempted.

"But I would rather help out all Australians by getting involved in Australian Parliament.”

Ellul said it was an honour to be selected.

"I'm chuffed,” he said.

"There have been some good players coming through the military.

"It's a 100-plus-year-old organisation, the military college, and I'm super happy to be named in the team of the century.”

But it wasn't without hard times.

Ellul played for Norths Devils in the Queensland Cup, number 761, before moving to Canberra.

He didn't play in his first year in 1992 before finally making the side in 1993.

"They wouldn't let me play in the first season I was there because they saw me as a league player,” he said.

"They lost every game that season. The next year, when I got to play, we went from copping a beating to winning a premiership.

"That was a good thing for me.”

Ellul has had an established career in multiple sports, including the premiership success with Duntroon.

He played with former Australian and ACT Brumbies player Stephen Larkham in a Fiji Sevens tournament and was on the verge of signing with the Brumbies himself in the '90s.

Ellul is also a former national record holder in the high jump at Shalom College with the former student honoured for that as well.

"There's a perpetual trophy named after me after what I did,” he said.

Ellul said sport was important, not just for him in his life but for others.

"I see sports as beneficial to everyone, everyone should be involved in sports, it is good for health and good for mind.”