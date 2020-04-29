Sport packs donated to keep community active

TODAY Reclink distributed 15 sport packs to organisations across the Bundaberg region to keep the community active while people are isolated.

Tataina Quinn from Reclink Bundaberg said Reclink was giving out sports packs across Australia through the Reclink Connect program.

“We want to keep people engaged with sport during isolation, we aren’t allowed to physically go out and organise to play sport but they can play one-on-one or with their family,” Ms Quinn said.

Ms Quinn said they had donated packs to a slew of organisations including disability organisations, employment organisations, headspace, YMCA, Salvation Army, St Vincent De Paul Men’s Shelter, and a few high schools.

“Staying active is for your mental health as well, if you stay physically active your mental health benefits,” she said

Tataina Quinn from Reclink Bundaberg, Headspace community and youth engagement officer Cristel Simmonds, Cr Vince Habermann, Cr Tracey McPhee and Headspace centre manager Dean Hyland.

Ms Quinn said they encouraged more organisations to get in touch with them on their Reclink Bundaberg Facebook page so they could hand out more packs for organisations to help others.

“It has been great, it gives us a way to get out and connect with the community again and it gets everyone thinking and creating ways they can use the kits,” she said.

Headspace was one of the many organisations receiving the kits and community and youth engagement officer Cristel Simmonds said she was looking forward ti putting them to good use.

“At headspace we have our youth engagement committee made up of 12 to 25 years old’s and we will work with them on deciding some of the best activities to use the equipment,” she said.

“Often in school holidays we head down to the parks and have school holiday activities, we have headspace and chill and our brite social group so we hope to use some of the equipment at those as well when they start back up.

“One of the seven tips to a healthy headspace is to stay active so it’ll really help us promote what headspace is all about, mental health.”