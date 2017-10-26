Spooky gelato all ready for Halloween

HALLOWEEN has kicked off at Nonna's Gelateria, with a ghoulish gelato on the menu.

Gelato master Liz Dern said the black-coloured treat hid a devilish surprise, a blood orange flavour, and was now available to try - if you dare.

If you do, take a scary snap of yourself with the gelato and send it to Nonna's Facebook page for a chance to win a spook-tacular Halloween cake.

UP FOR GRABS: People who share a selfie with the Halloween gelato on Nonna's Facebook go in the running to win a bewitching cherry and Malteser cake. Ashley Clark

Ms Dern said although the gelato looked scary, it was extremely delicious.

"I decided to invent it because these sorts of things are such a craze on social media at the moment,” she said.

"It is something no one in Bundaberg has done.”

Ms Dern said creating just the right look and flavour was a trial-and-error process that had resulted in a treat that was just right.

"I did a bit of research beforehand and used activated charcoal that gives off the very dark colour,” she said.

"And then, to contrast that, I mixed it with a delicious blood orange flavour.”

To test out the terrifying treat, head to Nonna's Gelatria on Electra St.