Spooky gelato all ready for Halloween

HALLOWEEN has kicked off at Nonna's Gelateria, with a ghoulish gelato on the menu.
Gelato master Liz Dern said the black-coloured treat hid a devilish surprise, a blood orange flavour, and was now available to try - if you dare.
If you do, take a scary snap of yourself with the gelato and send it to Nonna's Facebook page for a chance to win a spook-tacular Halloween cake.
Ms Dern said although the gelato looked scary, it was extremely delicious.
"I decided to invent it because these sorts of things are such a craze on social media at the moment,” she said.
"It is something no one in Bundaberg has done.”
Ms Dern said creating just the right look and flavour was a trial-and-error process that had resulted in a treat that was just right.
"I did a bit of research beforehand and used activated charcoal that gives off the very dark colour,” she said.
"And then, to contrast that, I mixed it with a delicious blood orange flavour.”
To test out the terrifying treat, head to Nonna's Gelatria on Electra St.