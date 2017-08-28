'Spoilt child' swears at teachers and throws chairs around class

A SCHOOL student who let off a fire extinguisher while screaming at staff in his Bundaberg education centre, was told by the magistrate his bad behaviour was like that of a very spoiled child.

When police arrived at the school, officers say 17-year-old Madison Harvey was waiting to catch a bus.

Harvey went before Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to causing public nuisance on Friday, August 4.

Prosecutor, Senior Constable Tina Bland said police had been called by centre staff at 1pm that day saying that the student was yelling and throwing chairs.

He had been abusing staff calling them "Christian ***ts, dogs” then began letting off a fire extinguisher.

Police spoke to him while he was waiting to catch a bus that did not want him on board.

Harvey told police he was "being an idiot” and had no interest in going to school.

Defence lawyer Lavonda Maloy said Harvey instructs that the incident started out as a joke.

Harvey had since left and now doing casual work mowing lawns and odd jobs, with aspirations to join the army.

Magistrate, Belinda Merrin said he was 17 at the time which meant that under Queensland legislation he was being dealt with as an adult.

"You acted like a very spoilt child really,” she said.

Harvey was placed on a $300 own recognisance and told not to reoffend in the next three months. No conviction was recorded.