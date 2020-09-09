Splitters sets up camp with construction well underway

FARM FUN: Ashley and Carly Clark are excited to unveil their glamping area at Splitters Farm, with 50 sites set to open by December 11, if not sooner. Picture: Mike Knott.

A LOCAL tourist attraction has some exciting plans in the works, with their five-star accommodation set to be open by the end of the year.

After COVID-19, Splitters Farm was successful in securing a bank loan, allowing the team to continue with the construction of their highly anticipated glamping site.

Now awaiting the green light for a State Government grant, if approved, the Splitters team will be able to get a head start on their camp kitchen.

Splitters Farm owner Carly Clark said it was an exciting time for the business, which is known by many for providing a home to rescue animals.

"Our camping site will definitely be open by December 11, but it's amazing to think we could be offering our five-star accommodation sooner, if we are successful with this funding submission," Ms Clark said.

"I really love the idea of growing our camp kitchen where we can teach young kids how to make their own damper and smores by the fire."

With 50 sites expected to be completed by the end of the year, the family friendly farm is now taking bookings for camping.

Setting the scene for special occasions, Ms Clark said she was interested in offering the space for events, such as weddings, school camps, kid's birthday parties and family holidays.

"It doesn't matter what age kids are, there's always something to learn from being out here," she said.

"From paddock rotation and sustainable farming to animal welfare and the incubation process of how an egg turns into a chicken."

In addition to the exciting new activities in the works, the farm still offers sweet picnics onsite, kayaking in the tranquil creek and tours are now operating seven days a week, to meet all the beautiful animals that call Splitters home.

Splitters Farm is at 205 Blairs Rd, Sharon.

For more information, or to book a tour, visit splittersfarm.com.au