Lachy ‘heartbroken’ over shock Wiggles marriage split

Emma and Lachy in one of his Instagram posts.

LACHY Gillespie is understood to be devastated by the breakdown of his marriage.

The Purple Wiggle and his wife, Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins, announced their relationship had ended on Friday, however close friends have suggested Gillespie fought hard to save it.

"The truth is they are actually still friends and it is all very civil, but Lachy is absolutely heartbroken," a close friend told Sunday Confidential.

"He was completely besotted by Emma and worshipped her and still does. He tried absolutely everything to make it work, but in the end, he couldn't. His heart has been broken."

Speculation was rife yesterday that Gillespie left Watkins following her long and painful battle with endometriosis and due to her inability to have children, but friends said this is not true.

The Purple Wiggle's social media site paints the picture of a man deeply in love, with Gillespie sharing numerous loved-up images of his performer wife over the past few months.

The details behind the split come as Sunday Confidential learned the pair recently signed another five-year contract, on top of their current five-year contact, which has another 18 months still to go.

Lachlan Gillespie is said to be devastated over the break up of his marriage to fellow Wiggle Emma Watkins. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

"They are both very professional and are going to make this work," an insider said.

"Being part of The Wiggles is so important to them, there is no way they will let their marriage breakdown jeopardise the close-knit group. It will very much be business as usual."

The pair, who married in 2016, took to their social media sites yesterday to confirm the breakup, telling fans, "We have chosen a different path to travel in our personal lives, but please know that we are stronger than ever and we can't wait to see you at a show soon."

Among the high-profile names who wished the couple well included TV host Tom Williams who wrote: "You both bring so much joy into our home … we love you."

Jimmy Barnes wrote: "My family all send love to both of you."