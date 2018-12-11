Splendour music venue decision underway

Crowds begin to build at north Byron Parklands for Splendour in the Grass.

THE three members of the panel who will decide if North Byron Parklands will become the definitive home of Falls Festival, Splendour in the Grass and other events will visit the Yelgun site today.

The NSW Independent Planning Commission (IPC)'s panel, formed by Richard Mackay (chair), Andrew Hutton and Catherine Hird met with up to 160 members of the community yesterday to hear their opinions regarding the proposed development, in a session that started at 10.30am and finalised in the late afternoon.

COMMUNITY: The IPC panel that will decide if North Byron Parklands is allowed to host music festivals met with the community in Ocean Shores this week.

A spokesperson for the IPC explained the general public can still submit written submissions regarding this development application until early January 2019.

After meeting the community, inspecting the site and meeting the applicants, the panel will look into the community's concerns and will identify if there are any gaps or anomalies that need to be clarified.

"They can go back to the applicants or the departments for more information, or they can commission their own independent expert advise to address those issues," he said.

The spokesperson said a State Significant Development takes six to seven weeks for the panel to be resolved, from the moment the final report is submitted to the IPC.

"But with the Christmas period, that can be mid to late January," he said.

"That really depends on whether the commissioners need more information to make that decision."