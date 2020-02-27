Menu
Splendour in the Grass 2019 crowds enjoying the fine weather and good music in Byron Bay.
SPLENDOUR IN THE GRASS: How to get tickets to festival

26th Feb 2020 1:00 PM
TICKETS to Splendour In the Grass go on sale tomorrow, and if past experience is anything to go by, they are going to sell out fast.

With a stellar lineup, you really don't want to be sitting on the couch in your PJs with a serious case of FOMO in July, so get ready, be prepared, and don't miss out.

Flume, The Strokes, Midnight Oil, Tyler, the Creator, and the Yeah Yeahs Yeahs are just some of the stars to be hitting the stage from July 24-26.

Locals were able to nab tickets last Sunday, and tickets are available right now through Visa Presale, but the allocated tickets are selling fast.

For anyone else still holding out for a ticket, you'll need to get in quick tomorrow morning (Thursday 27) when general tickets sales open at 10am (Australian Eastern Daylight Savings time).

The tickets will be available via Moshtix, so get organised now by creating or updating your Moshtix account.

Have your payment details ready, and people ... it's not the time to be taking a coffee break.

