FORMER Barron River MP Michael Trout has fluked his way into becoming a stunt double for one of Australia's most chiselled hunks after it became apparent Liam McIntyre was a fairly ordinary horseman.

The one-time politician was supplying horses through his Blazing Saddles business for the upcoming romantic comedy This Little Love of Mine, which is filming in Cairns, when he got the call to don a wig and a fetching salmon-coloured shirt on Ellis Beach.

DOPPELGANGERS: Liam Mcintyre in Spartacus (left) and his new stunt double, former Barron River MP and Blazing Saddles owner Michael Trout. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

The feature film's director realised the actor, perhaps best known for his rippling abs on the Spartacus TV series, could not work the beast into a credible canter without looking like a wobbly sack of spuds.

Director Christine Luby, and actors Liam McIntyre and Saskia Hampele on set of rom-com This Little Love of Mine, which has begun filming in Cairns. Picture: Supplied.

Mr Trout trotted to the rescue alongside Kuranda rider Mikhaila Jacoby, who chipped in as co-star Saskia Hampele's body double, as the cameras rolled on Ellis Beach this week.

"I've had Keanu Reeves and John Farnham come out to Blazing Saddles, but I've never been a stunt double," Mr Trout said.

Filming gets under way with Michael Trout making his big screen debut. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

"I've met all the actors and actresses, but today it's just us doing the shoot because they couldn't ride properly - so we're in."

Former Barron River MP Michael Trout has accidentally become the stunt double for chiselled Australian actor Liam McIntyre. Kuranda rider Mikhaila Jacoby is also on the payroll as a horseback body double. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

This Little Love of Mine is the first Queensland feature film to go into production since the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 200 Cairns-based extras were sought for filming.

Originally published as Spitting image: Former MP's big Hollywood debut