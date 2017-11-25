'Spitter' in jail to trial

GLADSTONE man Shannon Hinchey, 29, has been ordered to stand trial in the District Court charged with the serious assault of a Bundaberg police officer by biting or spitting.

Hinchey, his face heavily tattooed, appeared via video-link before Bundaberg Magistrates Court and said he would contest the charge. Prosecutor, Sergeant Dean Burgess said Hinchey is alleged to have assaulted the officer by spitting bodily fluid on him in December last year.

No bail was applied for and Hinchey's matter was adjourned for trial at a date to be set.