Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'Spitter' in jail to trial

Bundaberg Court House.
Bundaberg Court House. Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT3

GLADSTONE man Shannon Hinchey, 29, has been ordered to stand trial in the District Court charged with the serious assault of a Bundaberg police officer by biting or spitting.

Hinchey, his face heavily tattooed, appeared via video-link before Bundaberg Magistrates Court and said he would contest the charge. Prosecutor, Sergeant Dean Burgess said Hinchey is alleged to have assaulted the officer by spitting bodily fluid on him in December last year.

No bail was applied for and Hinchey's matter was adjourned for trial at a date to be set.

Topics:  assault court police officer

Bundaberg News Mail
Where to vote in Bundaberg, Burnett, Callide

Where to vote in Bundaberg, Burnett, Callide

TO MAKE today's dreaded ballot box dash a little easier, we've put together a list of all the polling booths - and sausage sizzles.

QLD VOTES: Invalid votes could rise

Voters need to number every box to ensure their ballot counts. Picture: File.

Voters need to number every box to ensure their vote counts

$20m project starts at IWC

SOD TURNING: Stirling Eggmolesse, Ara Harathunian, Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and Wayne Mulvany at the IWC second stage site in Bundaberg.

Work for 407 local people, including 295 permanent jobs

Council's bold plan for Burnett

RIVER UPGRADE: Anzac Pool could be expanded in plans Bundaberg Regional Council has for parklands along the Burnett River. Pictured is Sophie Knights, Dylan Moore and Danielle Phippen relaxing at Anzac Pool yesterday.

New plan maps vision for riverside land

Local Partners