Spirits soar as our rum distillery scoops award

WORLD BEATING: The Bundaberg Rum Distillery is one of Bundy's top tourist attractions.

JUST a month after Bundaberg Rum collected the gong for world's best rum for the second consecutive year, the local drop has won another international accolade.

This time, Drinks International has named the Bundaberg Rum Distillery Visitor Experience the winner of World's Best Educational Experience and World's Best Retail Experience.

The award recognises innovation and excellence among distilleries and highlighted the Bundaberg Rum Distillery for its impressive new retail operation and commitment to customer education following a recent $8.5 million upgrade.

Senior brand manager Duncan Littler was delighted.

"The Bundaberg Rum Distillery is a unique, authentically Australian icon unlike any other,” he said.

"There is more to the distillery than just producing award-winning rum.

"The team here have worked tirelessly to provide an unforgettable and one-of-a-kind distillery experience and it's great to see that their work is being recognised on a global scale.”

The Bundaberg Rum Visitor Experience offers two tour experiences in addition to the famous distillery tour.

The Bundaberg Rum Museum allows tourists to walk through a series of converted 75,000L oak vats while learning of the proud, rich history behind one of Australia's favourite spirits.

The museum also has the world's largest collection of unique Bundaberg Rum bottles. The Blend Your Own Rum Experience includes a Bundaberg Rum Distillery tour, rum tasting, rum blending master class and two 700ml bottles of personalised Bundaberg Rum to take home.