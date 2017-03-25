Spirits shine at Bundaberg's new distillery

RICK Prosser is a man who knows alcohol, understands what tastes good and is eager to share it with the region.

When Kalki Moon Distilling and Brewing Company opens its doors today, it will be the realisation of a lifelong dream for Rick, shared with his brother-in-law Michael Nash and lifelong friend Paul Mark.

Kalki Moon is about quality not quantity, and developing a world acclaimed product is not something Rick is new to.

As a distiller Rick spent 13 years at Bundaberg Rum before helping to establish the Waterview Distilling Company and credits both with providing him with excellent training and allowing him to develop a good taste profile.

Now into his 17th year in the alcohol industry, Rick is eager to share his extensive experience through a boutique range of products, predominately vodka and gin, as well as a range of quality craft beers using Paul's knowledge.

The development of Kalki Moon is about growing a family business that will eventually be passed down to their children, grandchildren and continue down the generations, so they want to get it right the first time.

"It started with an idea, through to considerable research on the market through to us gaining our federal distillers and brewers license and it will now be a reality when we open our showroom today,” Rick said.

"Launching a company like this with vodka and gin has never been done before in Bundaberg and following the Australian market we can definitely see that there is a real demand, especially for a classic series that is affordable to a large market.

"While vodka is a classic mixer, gin is also a very refreshing drink and we look forward to educating consumers on different ways to mix it to be enjoyed by a variety of palates both male and female.

"Ultimately we want our locals to be our ambassadors, so we want to provide a product that they can afford as well as a premium series that has that extra uniqueness.”

It is remarkable how much effort has gone into developing just the right flavours for all of the Kalki Moon products and the continual honesty he and his partners are willing to maintain with their customers as they share this journey with them.

Others playing a part in the Kalki Moon dream include local businesses such as Fiona Walker's Flavours of Bundaberg, which supplies the lemon and cinnamon myrtle for the gin, two of the 10 different botanicals featured in the premium range.

"Wherever possible we will always use local businesses and supplies to help develop our products because you can really notice the difference in the flavours by having that freshness,” Rick said.

"My knowledge of blends and flavours will help us continue to develop more products as our company grows and in particular different options such as lime infused vodka which is a delightful flavour.

"We are proud to be a part of a lovely beverage trail that is developing here locally starting with the wineries in Childers through to us and other distilleries right through to Seventeen Seventy which is great for locals and also a wonderful option for visitors.”

Kalki Moon will officially open today at the company's showroom, 22 Commercial St, from 2pm.

Visitors are encouraged to tour the facility, meet the Kalki Moon family and enjoy tasting the products they have on offer.