Spirits are high at Kalki Moon after win

KALKI Moon Distilling and Brewing Company are over the moon after taking out the top spot for the hottest 100 gins of 2019.

Founder and Master Distiller Rick Prosser said winning the competition was a good way to not only cap off last year but also start 2020.

He said there was a lot on the cards for Kalki Moon this year, from travelling to the Junipalooza event in the UK, to releasing their port barrel rum.

The competition, held by Covent Garden, spanned 10 weeks, with 4031 votes spread across 250 Australian gins.

Kalki Moon’s Kalki Moon Classic came in first place, followed by Kalki Moon Premium in sixth place and Kalki Moon Navy Strength in 14th place.

When they found out Mr Prosser said, “we were ecstatic to get number one, we would have been over the moon to get in the top 10”.

“It was a big surprise but it was humbling because it is the supporters of the brand that voted, it wasn’t industry taste.”

Kalki Moon's Rick Prosser shows British High Commissioner to Australia Vicki Treadell around the distillery last month.

Earlier this month their winning Classic Gin became available in all Queensland Dan Murphy’s store and was added into the Australia Liquor Markets.

The next big step for Rick and Kylie Prosser, after shipping their products to London late last year, is attending Junipalooza in London in June.

Mr Prosser said during the trip they would be able to showcase their products, work with their importer to increase brand support and hold master classes with the products.

“London and England are regarded as the home of gin so for us to get our product over there as one of only a handful of gins is really amazing,” he said.

“Hopefully we can continue to grow over there.”

Kalki Moon distillery founder Rick Prosser some of the company’s products. Picture: Paul Beutel

With his background in rum, Mr Prosser said he was both excited and nervous about releasing their port barrel aged rum come Christmas time this year.

“We have been making rum since day one it just really required a lot of ageing so was something we couldn’t rush.”

“I don’t have the big toys I used to have, so it is a bit more hands on with the distilling and blending.

“Lucky the gin and vodka have been well received so it took a lot of pressure of the rum side of the business.”

With the increasing support locally and countrywide he said their business was growing quite quickly.

“The ultimate goal for my wife and I and shareholders is a custom-built distillery. It is our five- to 10-year plan.”

“It is something for our future but we have been talking to Bundaberg Regional Council and Bundaberg Tourism about it.”