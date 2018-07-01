Spirit lives on below the surface

SEA LIFE: Just two years after she sunk, photos have revealed the stunning transformation of the Spirit of 1770, and the marine life which now inhabits the wreck.

SEA LIFE: Just two years after she sunk, photos have revealed the stunning transformation of the Spirit of 1770, and the marine life which now inhabits the wreck. Russell Swann

AS EX-HMAS Tobruk was scuttled off the Bundaberg coast last week to become a dive wreck, photos have provided a glimpse into her future, revealing what divers can expect to see in coming years.

Just two years after the Spirit of 1770 sunk after the catamaran's engine room caught fire, forcing all 42 passengers and four crew on board to jump for their lives into life boats, a host of marine life now inhabits the wreckage.

Come Dive with Us shared Russell Swann's photos to its Facebook page last month, which shows a host of marine life including corals which have all but covered the surface of the boat, schools of fish, rays and a small shark.

Diver are still to inspect Tobruk and declare it safe to dive after the ship unexpectedly sunk sideways during Friday's scuttling operation.