‘Spineless’: Legend blasts Folau decision

Israel Folau wins his first rugby super league game with The Catalan Dragons. Picture: Ella Pellegrini

Israel Folau wins his first rugby super league game with The Catalan Dragons. Picture: Ella Pellegrini

ENGLISH legend Garry Schofield has blasted "spineless" rugby league bosses for allowing Israel Folau to play the sport.

And he also let rip at "hypocritical" boxing chiefs over their handling of Tyson Fury and his own controversial views on homosexuality.

Catalans Dragons sparked a firestorm in January by signing 30-year-old Folau - who was booted out of union in Australia after a homophobic rant.

LIVE stream the 2020 NRL Preseason Trials with KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Deeply-religious Folau will make his first appearance on English soil at Hull FC on Sunday.

Schofield, Great Britain's joint most-capped star, warned the Aussie to expect plenty of stick after claiming "hell awaits" gay people.

And he added: "I just don't get why the authorities are allowing things like this to happen.

"People in charge of sports are spineless. I find it despicable the way authorities allow people to get away with it.

"I think Folau will get plenty of hammer - and rightly so."

Home fans are expected to wave rainbow "gay pride" flags at the KCOM Stadium to welcome Folau.

Folau playing in the Super League.

DOUBLE STANDARDS

In the past WBC world heavyweight champion Fury made similarly unsavoury comments.

Yet the British fighter escaped punishment from the British Boxing Board of Control, who ruled he was "exercising his right to freedom of expression".

And retired Schofield, 54, is angry at what he sees as double standards. He raged: "I just think it's so hypocritical."

Folau's appearance comes two days after Pride in Hull and Queer AF groups held an event to support the city's annual display of gay pride.

Super League does have a history of giving players a second chance, as Schofield points out Fury has admitted to using recreational drugs.

Fury also served a ban for using steroids, although some of the Brit's behaviour has been attributed to his well-documented mental health struggles.