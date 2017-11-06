Spinal Life to open doors

SPINAL SUPPORT: Bundaberg resident Clive Byers is looking forward to the extra support the Spinal Life Australia Bundaberg office will bring to the region.

SPINAL SUPPORT: Bundaberg resident Clive Byers is looking forward to the extra support the Spinal Life Australia Bundaberg office will bring to the region. Contributed

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

SUPPORT for people with spinal cord damage in the Wide Bay-Burnett region is set to get a boost with the opening of the Spinal Life Australia Bundaberg office.

The Bundaberg office will be officially opened on November 21 and will provide the community with better access to personal support and allied health services.

There are about 90 spinal cord injuries are sustained in Queensland every year.

Bundaberg resident and Spinal Life Australia client Clive Byers said he has been very happy with Spinal Life Australia's services and was pleased to see more accessible services in his region.

"Usually when I talk to Spinal Life it's over the phone so it will be good to be able to drop in and say 'G'day' in person,” Mr Byers said.

Spinal Life Australia chief executive officer Michael Powell said the Bundaberg office would help bring more face-to-face specialist support to the region.

"It can be difficult for people in regional Queensland to make the trip to Brisbane and the opening of our Bundaberg office will help bring our services to them,” Mr Powell said.

"We will also have allied health professionals based on site, so when our clients need to access specialist occupational therapy, they no longer have to wait for a therapist to travel to the region.

"The Bundaberg office will also provide a community space for disability support where our clients and members can engage with their peers and Spinal Life staff to discuss anything from personal needs to accessibility and inclusion advocacy in the local region.

"The office will also help us equip people with all the information they need to know about the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) after the Bundaberg rollout commenced in October this year.”

Mr Powell said the Bundaberg office is one of three new Spinal Life Australia offices opening to better service regional Queensland.

"We are also looking to open an office in Rockhampton over the next few months and are in the development stage for the $12 million Cairns Spinal Life Healthy Living Centre,” he said.

"Our new offices are part of our goal to ensure specialist disability support is easily accessible for people outside of the major cities and in regional areas.”

The office will also include a space for Member Network meetings and training.

The Spinal Life Australia Bundaberg office will be at 290 Bourbong St.