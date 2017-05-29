SPIN OUT: Bundaberg high school bans the latest craze

LATEST CRAZE: Hannah Woods a fidget spinner, which were designed for use by children with autism and ADHD.

A BUNDABERG high school is ending the fidget spinner craze before it sends classrooms into a downward spiral.

The acclaimed device, which has a cult following, won't be tolerated at Kepnock State High School, according to school principal Jenny Maier.

"They are not welcome," Ms Maier said.

"It's just another children's toy and like any other toy they are a distraction.

"We want to nip this in the bud before it becomes a problem."

The plastic hand-held spinners are made up of bearings in a three-pronged device which can be flicked and spun round.

The spinners were designed to help reduce stress on children suffering from autism or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

SPIN OUT: Torbanlea State School students Ethan, Trinity and Quinn with fidget spinners at last week's Fraser Coast Show. Alistair Brightman

Ms Maier said while there has not been a great influx of them at Kepnock, the school wanted to be decisive after seeing the spinners become so popular in schools in WA they had to be banned.

She said there was no need to have fidget spinners in the classroom as the school had a large and experienced special education team.

"Every student should be focused on learning, not fidgeting with a toy," Ms Maier said.

She said while teachers won't be going through students bags, the spinners shouldn't be used during class.

Teachers and staff at Kepnock State High School will ask students to put them in their bags the first time they see the spinners and then they may confiscate them after that.