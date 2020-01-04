Spike in water shows 45 per cent increase for Bundaberg residents

BUNDABERG’S residential water use has increased by 45 per cent in the last three months, compared to the previous summer.

And recently Bundaberg was more reliant on the Burnett River for its supply than it was on borewater.

Water use was still within the allocations that Bundaberg Regional Council had through groundwater and from the Burnett River.

The council’s general manager of infrastructure, Stuart Randle, said drought was the cause of the spike but that there were multiple sources of water which could meet Bundaberg’s projected needs.

“Council has water allocations from the state for different systems.

“If we go over the allocation we have to move water between systems, introduce restrictions or buy more water. Bundaberg City is below its allocation so these scenarios don’t apply.”

It was unusual for Bundaberg’s water use to go above 70 per cent of its allocations.

“Looking to the future, projected scenarios demonstrate no foreseeable growth in short-term raw water demands that could endanger Council’s ability to provide adequate water supplies,” Mr Randle said.

“While prolonged drought could impact on groundwater availability, this is not envisaged to occur in the next few years even if dry conditions continue.

“Groundwater is replenished by rainfall and it’s monitored for salinity levels.

“Should the availability of groundwater be restricted, council may need to use more surface water to make up the balance required to meet the network’s demand.”

Mr Randle said the council believed residents and businesses were being sensible with water usage.

“There aren’t many green lawns around the town, for example,” he said.

He said 61 per cent of Bundaberg residents’ water came from surface water and that 39 per cent came from groundwater.

Typically, Bundaberg Regional Council relies on bores for about 65 per cent of its residential water use, but a council spokesman said hot and dry conditions could cause taste and odour issues, and this was the reason for the increased dependency on surface water. This would be resolved with upgrades to the Kalkie Water Treatment Plant.

Bundaberg Regional Council receives its surface water from the Burnett River, and was a high priority customer of Sunwater. It provided the water through Ben Anderson Barrage.

A Sunwater spokesman said if Paradise Dam remained at 42 per cent capacity, allocations for high priority customers would remain the same in 2020-21.

“Water usage rates can be impacted by a range of factors, including climatic conditions such as rainfall and temperature,” the Sunwater spokesman said.

A Department of Energy and Water Supply report said the council did not have defined restrictions for water users due to resources in the past never being “significantly constrained”.

“However, in the future, there may be a need for council to impose water restrictions in some situations.”

Situations included severe drought, water quality, or in response to natural disasters.