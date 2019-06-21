Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Doctor Giving Male Patient Injection
Doctor Giving Male Patient Injection
Health

Spike in deaths during horror flu season

by Sarah Vogler
21st Jun 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 20-year-old is among almost 40 Queenslanders to have died from the flu as the state suffers through a horror season.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the youngest death so far has been a 20-year-old.

Health Minister Steven Miles this morning said the state would spend another $3.5 million to provide a further 5000 bed nights to cope with demand.

So far hospitals are coping with no elective surgeries cancelled, Dr Young said.

The Courier-Mail reported in mid-May that 25 people had died from the flu, which was more than half the number to have died for the whole of 2018.

Figures confirmed that flu cases were running at more than three times the five-year average for that time of year.

The 2018 total of influenza deaths was 43.

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks flu health sickness

Top Stories

    Mum's heartbreak as armed robber son jailed

    premium_icon Mum's heartbreak as armed robber son jailed

    Crime SHE was only 15 when she gave birth to her son, and 19 years later, she was left heartbroken as that boy was jailed.

    Bundy council reveals key projects for coming year

    premium_icon Bundy council reveals key projects for coming year

    Politics Rate rise lowest in council's 11-year history

    • 21st Jun 2019 11:10 AM
    IN COURT: Who is listed to appear in Bundy court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Who is listed to appear in Bundy court today

    News Who is listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

    Grandma's Kitchen's new owners explain exciting plans

    premium_icon Grandma's Kitchen's new owners explain exciting plans

    Business Pair plan to add a British touch to menu