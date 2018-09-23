Spike in Bundy dog owners not registering pets

IS IT worth less than 55 cents a week to know your four-legged friend can be quickly reunited with you in the event it becomes lost or strays?

The Bundaberg Regional Council has reportedly encountered a spike in the number of unregistered dogs within the region despite the fact that registration is required under the Animal Management (Cats and Dogs) Act 2008.

A council spokesperson says about 30% of the region's identified dog owners have this year failed to pay their annual dog registration fee by the due date, August 31, resulting in the council reissuing more than 4000 reminder notices.

Animal control spokesman Scott Rowleson said it was disappointing that so many dog owners had not met their obligation to re-register their animals.

"The basic annual charge for a microchipped and desexed dog is $28 which is a small price to pay for peace of mind. The fee is essential to fund council's animal control programs including the pounds we operate and the facilities such as off-leash areas that we maintain for the benefit of the region's dog owners.”

He urged those unregistered to register their dogs and if anyone is identified by the council as a registered owner of a dog, but who no longer has the animal to phone 1800 883 699.

Cr Rowleson said recipients of the reissued notices had until October 1 to respond.