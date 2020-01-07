Spider and snake bites and marine stings in Qld ambo wrap
QUEENSLAND ambos have been keeping busy. Here's a list of some of their biggest jobs overnight.
Blackstone - motorcycle incident
Paramedics transported one adult male patient stable to St Andrews Hospital with a lower leg injury after his motorcycle collided with a kangaroo on Cunningham Highway. QAS was notified at 4.23am.
Surfers Paradise - motorcycle incident
One male patient in his 20s was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with torso injuries after a motorcycle incident on Anembo Street at 1.49am.
Mount Glorious - reported spider bite
A spider bite was to reported to paramedics last night at 1.05am at a private address. One male patient in his 40s was transported stable to the Prince Charles Hospital.
Brisbane City - minor wounding
Paramedics treated a male in his late teens after an alleged wounding at a location on William & Elizabeth Street at 11.15pm. The patient was transported stable to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.
Westlake - snake bite
A male patient was reportedly bitten on the ankle by a snake and transported by paramedics to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition. The incident occurred at a private residence at 9.02pm.
Rochedale - dog bite
Paramedics transported a male patient to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition who reportedly sustained a dog bite to the leg at a private address at 8.54pm.
Mount Elliot - truck rollover
Paramedics responded to a truck rollover on the Bruce Highway at 8.38pm. A male patient was reported to have no obvious injuries and was transported to Townsville Hospital stable for further observation.
Cairns City - marine incident
A male patient has sustained a marine sting at a location off Pier Point Road at 8.27pm. Paramedics transported him to Cairns Hospital stable.
Wulguru - single-vehicle and scooter incident
A single-vehicle and scooter incident occurred on Stuart Drive at 8.02pm. Paramedics transported one patient to Townsville Hospital in a stable condition.
Robina - two-vehicle crash
A two-vehicle crash was reported on Mudgeeraba Road off ramp at 7.55pm. A male was treated for minor injuries and a male toddler who appeared injured were both transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition for observation. Three other patients involved declined treatment or transport to hospital.
Buderim - alleged wounding
Paramedics, including Critical Care Paramedics were called to a private residence for an alleged wounding at 7.54pm. A male in his 20s was treated for serious arm, back and leg injuries and transported in a serious but stable condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.
Westlake - snake bite
Paramedics responded to a reported snakebite at a private residence at 7.28pm. A male toddler was treated for minor injuries and transported to Queensland Children's Hospital in a stable condition.
Bells Creek - single-vehicle into tree
A male sustained back pain after a single-vehicle collided with a tree on Aura Boulevard at 6.02pm. Paramedics transported the patient to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.
Brisbane City - single-bicycle crash
A male in his 20s has sustained a serious head and collarbone injury after a bicycle crash was reported on Parkland Boulevard at 5.30pm. The patient was transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition. The High Acuity Response Unit also attended.