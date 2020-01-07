Spider and snake bites and marine stings in Qld ambo wrap

Snake bites are one of the things ambos are being called out for across Queensland.

QUEENSLAND ambos have been keeping busy. Here's a list of some of their biggest jobs overnight.

Blackstone - motorcycle incident

Paramedics transported one adult male patient stable to St Andrews Hospital with a lower leg injury after his motorcycle collided with a kangaroo on Cunningham Highway. QAS was notified at 4.23am.

Surfers Paradise - motorcycle incident

One male patient in his 20s was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with torso injuries after a motorcycle incident on Anembo Street at 1.49am.

Mount Glorious - reported spider bite

A spider bite was to reported to paramedics last night at 1.05am at a private address. One male patient in his 40s was transported stable to the Prince Charles Hospital.

Brisbane City - minor wounding

Paramedics treated a male in his late teens after an alleged wounding at a location on William & Elizabeth Street at 11.15pm. The patient was transported stable to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

Westlake - snake bite

A male patient was reportedly bitten on the ankle by a snake and transported by paramedics to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition. The incident occurred at a private residence at 9.02pm.

Rochedale - dog bite

Paramedics transported a male patient to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition who reportedly sustained a dog bite to the leg at a private address at 8.54pm.

Mount Elliot - truck rollover

Paramedics responded to a truck rollover on the Bruce Highway at 8.38pm. A male patient was reported to have no obvious injuries and was transported to Townsville Hospital stable for further observation.

Cairns City - marine incident

A male patient has sustained a marine sting at a location off Pier Point Road at 8.27pm. Paramedics transported him to Cairns Hospital stable.

Wulguru - single-vehicle and scooter incident

A single-vehicle and scooter incident occurred on Stuart Drive at 8.02pm. Paramedics transported one patient to Townsville Hospital in a stable condition.

Robina - two-vehicle crash

A two-vehicle crash was reported on Mudgeeraba Road off ramp at 7.55pm. A male was treated for minor injuries and a male toddler who appeared injured were both transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition for observation. Three other patients involved declined treatment or transport to hospital.

Buderim - alleged wounding

Paramedics, including Critical Care Paramedics were called to a private residence for an alleged wounding at 7.54pm. A male in his 20s was treated for serious arm, back and leg injuries and transported in a serious but stable condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Westlake - snake bite

Paramedics responded to a reported snakebite at a private residence at 7.28pm. A male toddler was treated for minor injuries and transported to Queensland Children's Hospital in a stable condition.

Bells Creek - single-vehicle into tree

A male sustained back pain after a single-vehicle collided with a tree on Aura Boulevard at 6.02pm. Paramedics transported the patient to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Brisbane City - single-bicycle crash

A male in his 20s has sustained a serious head and collarbone injury after a bicycle crash was reported on Parkland Boulevard at 5.30pm. The patient was transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition. The High Acuity Response Unit also attended.

