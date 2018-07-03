SPER debt squad hits Bundaberg

DEBT COLLECTION: SPER officials were in Bundaberg last week, as part of ongoing state-wide debt resolution efforts.

A HIT squad of debt collectors have come knocking, in attempt to recover some of the region's $14 million State Penalties Enforcement Registry (SPER) debt.

A SPER spokesperson confirmed enforcement officers travelled to Bundaberg last week, with more than $200,000 collected or committed under a payment arrangement.

"SPER attempted to personally contact more than 300 people in the lead up to or during on-the-ground activities last week.

"More than $200,000 was collected or committed under payment arrangements as a result.”

SPER officers worked along Bundaberg police to carry out the enforcement debt resolution.

"We are grateful for the support received from the Queensland Police Service and the opportunity to work with them in the Bundaberg community,” the spokeswoman said.

"Last year the Government introduced legislation to change the way SPER operates - making it easier to recover debts, simpler for people to pay and fairer for people experiencing hardship.

"SPER is always willing to reach acceptable payment arrangements based on an individual's or company's circumstances.

"If a customer contacts SPER to resolve their debt, SPER can then work with them to determine an acceptable payment arrangement. If they don't, SPER will take one or more enforcement actions to recover the debt.”

Figures from the Queensland Treasury show the region's three combined postcodes, 4670, 4660 and 4671, which includes Bundaberg, Gin Gin and Childers, had a combined debt of $14,667,000 to the end of May this year.

According to the Stare Government website which outlines the powers SPER has to recover debt, action includes the issuing an enforcement warrant to seize and sell property such as real estate and vehicles if an enforcement order is not paid or other action undertaken by the due date.

"It is an offence to interfere with the execution of an enforcement warrant, or to transfer ownership or move property to avoid the warrant. Serious penalties apply,” the website warns.

Other measures SPER can enforce to recover debt include a fine collection notice (FCN), a legal document we can issue to an employer, bank or another organisation that holds money on a person's behalf.

"We do not have to go to court to issue an FCN and you cannot appeal our decision to use one.”

Other measures used by SPER to encourage people to pay their debt includes the suspension of drivers licences, even when the debt is from fines unrelated to traffic offences.