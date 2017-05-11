SPER debt defaulters to be given other options

BUNDABERG residents who can't afford to pay unpaid fines will be able to clear their SPER debt by taking part in unpaid community work, counselling services or life skills courses.

The State Parliament passed new legislation on Wednesday night changing the way SPER operates - making it easier to recover debts and easier for people to pay.

Treasurer Curtis Pitt said those who were experiencing genuine hardship would have access to work and development orders, including medical or mental health treatment, drug and alcohol treatment, education programs and unpaid work.

Previously, people with SPER debts who were experiencing hardship had limited non-financial options to finalise their debts.

The current debt registered with SPER is more than $1.18 billion.