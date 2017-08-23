Spend One Night In Vegas with the King

FRESH from a national tour and a finalist at the Nashville Elvis Festival tribute artist competition, Mark Anthony is back in Australia to bring back the King's triumphant return to the concert stage in Elvis - One Night In Vegas.

Anthony brings the unique Elvis period to life - the songs, the costumes, the emotion, the energy, the raw power - all brought together in a two hour concert spectacular.

His show will transport audiences to a time when Elvis Presley ruled the world and dominated the record charts in the 50's, 60's and 70's with his unique raw energy, dynamic voice and sensational stage presence.

And Anthony is no stranger to playing Elvis.

In fact, in April this year he took part in the Nashville Elvis tribute artist competition at the Nashville Elvis Festival and will now compete at the National Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest in Memphis in August 2017.

Check out his vibrant performance on Friday at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre from 8pm.

Tickets are $69.90 for adults.