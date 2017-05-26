Spend an arvo at the pub to help cats

CAT-ASTROPHE: Jodie Campanini and Ros English with a few of the dozens of cats looking for a new home.

FOR Bundaberg's only cat-specific rescue group, enough is enough.

With every week that passes, a dozen new cats and kittens end up in the pound.

"It's probably the worst season we've seen... the amount of kittens that have been surrendered” Cat Connections HQ director Ros English says.

It's now got to the point where the rescue's volunteers have to say no to taking in the region's unwanted cats and kittens.

"There are very little funds coming in and every day we're rejecting cats and kittens, we just can't take any more,” Miss English said.

The group's volunteers have about 110 cats in their care, and sadly, just under a quarter of those are black - a colour of cat most people just don't want.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"With the pound cats, we do work with about eight groups down south but they're all getting full too,” Miss English said.

New legislation requiring anyone who breeds dogs to be registered doesn't apply to cats, but Miss English said it should.

With the cat situation at crisis point, the rescue group has just three wishes - for people to be responsible, for people to adopt or foster and for people to get behind fundraising initiatives.

"We're looking for people to help us fundraise,” Miss English said.

"We have Bunnings sausage sizzles and other activities all the time that we need help to keep going.”

Next month Cat Connections is hosting a Sunday session fundraiser at the Spotted Dog Tavern.

Tickets for the event, on from 2.30pm on June 11, are $25 and include pizza and nibblies.

Cat Connections volunteers are also asking people who take in free or cheap kittens to do the right thing.

"We need people, when they get a free kitten, to look at the ongoing cost,” Miss English said.

Vaccination, desexing, microchipping and worming doesn't come cheap, and no one knows this better than Cat Connections HQ.

Their cats and kittens are normally sold for $200 which only covers the group's vet costs.

In June, the rescue will drop the price even lower - to $150 - just to try and get more animals into new homes.

"It's cheaper than getting everything done yourself,” Miss English said.

All adoptions are done on a trial basis, so if it doesn't work out, you're not obligated.

Anyone wanting to adopt a cat can head to the group's Facebook page at http://bit.ly/2rXktYw or pop into the adoption centre at Total Pet Care at 62 Takalvan St.

FUN-RAISING