Speedway revival thrill for racers

MOTORSPORT: When the new owner was announced for Carina Speedway almost two weeks ago, it was music to the ears of Bundaberg Speedway Sedan Club.

The club, which represents all Speedway drivers in Bundaberg, has been homeless for eight months since Carina closed.

"We didn't get our hopes up too high,” president Graham Shallcross said.

"There were a lot of stories on social media and we didn't know what the situation was going to be,” Shallcross said.

"Now it is all done we're excited for what's to come.”

The excitement comes after a few months of tough times for the club.

Club drivers have been forced to compete at other venues and the club has also lost members with no racing in Bundaberg.

"Numbers have gone down with people losing interest in racing with none in the region,” Shallcross said.

"We also copped some abuse from people questioning what was going on with the speedway while there were rumours going around.

"For us we had nothing to do with it and we all had to wait like everyone else.”

The club though was not dwelling on the past but looking to the future.

"Barry (Pearce the manager and promoter) has got in touch with us and asked for our views and our help,” Shallcross said.

"They view this as a long-term project which is great for us. "Our club will support them in anyway possible.”

Shallcross was now hoping spectators, racers and the general public could support the speedway when it resumed.

"For me it will be really good to be back and I've been out there since the '70s,” he said.

"We hope our numbers can improve and they usually do when the track gets back into action.”

The speedway will open in August.