Speedway racer hopes luck is on his side at Carina

FAST TRACK: Bundaberg's Kevin Hill with the Sprintcar that he will be racing with this weekend at Carina Speedway. Shane Jones

MOTORSPORT: If ever someone deserved a bit of luck to go their way, Bundaberg's Kevin Hill is the man.

The racer will this weekend compete at Carina Speedway in the state titles for the Central Queensland Sprintcars.

Hill is competing in the series but not in his own car, instead he will race in number 77 that is owned by Greg McIntosh.

The driver wished he still had his car.

"I lost all mine (the car and equipment) on the way home from WA for the Aussie title in non-wing,” he said.

"I'm grateful for Greg McIntosh to lend me his car, he's starting at the start of next season.

"He hasn't got his license yet, he bought the car off the previous owner.

"So I'll get out there and do it.”

Hill travelling back from the titles had a fire in the trailer that contained his Sprintcar.

The fire destroyed everything in the trailer and the Bundy racer lost it all.

Now he's preparing to bounce back on and off the track.

Off the track he has started by sorting out a car for his son and himself.

Hill is trying to get the car finished before this weekend so he can race against him.

"I've just acquired a rolling chassis for my son,” he said.

"It's getting there, we've got a couple of days.

"I've been hanging for it for three years to race against him.

"I'm going to give it to him (the car), the best he can have it and then beat him.”

On the track, Hill hopes to land the state title to end a few months of pain.

He won the Australian champion in non-wing Sprintcars when it was held in Bundaberg last year and was trying to defend it in Perth before the fire happened.

"It would be awesome, I missed out over in Western Australia (at the nationals), through a dollar piece on my throttle (failing).

"I was running fourth at the time.”

Hill said any one of the 12 entries could claim the title.

"If you are not on the ball with the car, you won't be in it,” he said. "It's a passion, there's nothing else, I just love it.”

Hill was confident the new car wouldn't impact him either after racing with it at Carina during the last meet.

He set the fastest lap time in the meet. "You've just got to get the feel of it (car),” he said.

"You've got to feel it through your bum.

Hill is one of a few Bundaberg drivers involved in the series with others including Sam Bylsma, Brendan Parker and Clinton Marcom looking to win the title as well.

The meeting starts at 4pm.