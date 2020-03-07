Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough Speedway Kurt Murdoch Classic for production sedans – Josh Harm. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Maryborough Speedway Kurt Murdoch Classic for production sedans – Josh Harm. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Motor Sports

Speedway on track as organisers keep watch on weather

BRENDAN BOWERS
7th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SPEEDWAY: The Maryborough Speedway committee are crossing their fingers that the weather holds off for Saturday's meeting.

"The weather has not been kind to us recently," president Paul Swindells said.

"If the weather is okay, it will be a great night of racing."

Swindells believes even with the withdrawal of the sprint cars due to lack of numbers, it is still a great program of speedway racing.

Production sedans will be the feature with the running of round three of the Ian Boettcher Race Parts series.

"It will be great racing and I am tipping Josh Harm to perform well," he said.

They will be supported by modlites, national fours, formula 500s, junior 500s and junior sedans.

"The track is looking good after we could get on it after the recent rain," he said.

Gates open from 1pm with racing to start from 4pm.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ambos award ambition

        premium_icon Ambos award ambition

        News HARD work has paid off for a local student after she was recognised for an award that will fast-track her career.

        SunWater explains red tape for report access

        premium_icon SunWater explains red tape for report access

        News SUNWATER has spoken out about nine documents requested for Dr Paul Rizzo, to...

        These are the top 10 cities to get a Tinder match

        premium_icon These are the top 10 cities to get a Tinder match

        Dating These are the Top 10 places to find love on Tinder.

        ‘Unhelpful’ man charged after allegedly obstructing police

        premium_icon ‘Unhelpful’ man charged after allegedly obstructing police

        News A MAN was arrested and charged after allegedly obstructing police during...