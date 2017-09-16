Speedway back and ready for action

MOTORSPORT: "Bloody oath it is good to be back.”

Bundaberg's Brendan Parker has been waiting a long time for what will happen tonight at Carina Speedway.

The speedway returns to action after owner Dave Vaughan bought the property earlier this year.

It will be the first meet held since last November.

"We've been waiting for this and it's fantastic to be racing again,” he said.

"We should have nine cars racing in the category and that's the largest field in Bundaberg.”

While waiting for the track to come back, Parker has competed at other events.

"We actually put the wing back on and raced in Archerfield and Mackay,” he said.

"It's good to now take off the wing and race in my home town, 10 minutes away from where I live.”

Parker has been helping the owners set up the track with more than 500 cubic metres of clay used to reshape the speedway.

Parker is predicting crazy times for the category.

"We did 17.5 seconds at the last meet but we think we can do 16,” he said.

"It might add more stability to the cars and cater for safer racing as they stick to the surface more.”

Parker is hoping to win, as he did last year.

Racing starts at 4pm at the Bundaberg Motorsport Complex.