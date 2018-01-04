Speedsters and thieves rife in Bundaberg region

BUNDABERG Road Policing Unit officers had a busy day on January 3, clocking four drivers exceeding the speed limit by more than 20km/hr.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said all drivers face the consequence of a $420 infringement and four demerit points.

At 8.20am a 61-year-old Alloway woman was intercepted by police on Clayton Road, Thabeban for travelling at an alleged speed of 107km/h in a 80km/h zone and just a few hours later a 27-year-old Kalkie man was caught on Bundaberg Gin Gin Road, Maroondan for travelling at an alleged speed of 128km/h in a 100km/h zone.

The afternoon was no better for speedsters, with a 61-year-old Nerang man was intercepted by police on Bruce Highway, Gin Gin for travelling at an alleged speed of 106km/h in a 80km/h zone.

Later that day, at1.30pm a 55-year-old Alpha man was stopped by police on Burnett Highway, Grosvenor for travelling at an alleged speed of 126km/h in a 100km/h zone.

Snr Const said police are urging drivers to slow down and stick to the designated speed limit.

Those with their pedal to the metal, weren't the only one's keeping police on their toes this week.

Three reports of unlawful entry to motor vehicle offences has crossed the desk of the local team in blue.

At 5pm in Svensson Heights, between 5pm January 1 and 5am January 2, the centre console/glove box of a car was searched, but no property stolen.

Between 11pm January 1 and 10am January 2, a vehicle in Millbank had the glove box searched and a GPS device stolen.

The third case of unlawful entry to motor vehicle occured in East Bundaberg where tools and a fire extinguisher were stolen from exterior of vehicle, sometime between 10pm December 31 and 12pm January 2.