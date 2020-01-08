Menu
WHEN, NOT IF: Gayndah Police Station's sergeant Don Auld is urging drivers to adhere to the strict speed limits in the region. Photo: Alex Treacy
Speeding offences quadrupled in last calendar year

Sam Turner
8th Jan 2020 10:43 AM
THE latest traffic figures available to Gayndah police have shown a fourfold increase in speeding offences from the previous calendar year.

Gayndah officer in charge Sergeant Don Auld said this drastic rise in speeding drivers in 2019 demonstrates a disregard for the speed limits in the region.

“Just because the speed limit is 100km/h, doesn’t mean you can go to 110km/h,” Sgt Auld said.

“It’s a limit, not a rough guide, and if you stick to the speed limit you’re not going to be caught.”

Other notable increases Sgt Auld noticed were the increase in injury traffic incidents, credited to three things.

“A lot of those incidents are being attributed to fatigue, driving tired, and speed.

“The message should be if you are speeding around this region, it’s a matter of when you’re going to get caught, not if.”

One case on December 18 saw a 44-year-old Gayndah driver clocked at 145km/h in a 100km/h zone along the Burnett Highway.

The driver was fined $1245, eight demerit points, and was disqualified for driving for six months.

“The fines are considerable, and if you’re on a P plate licence and you’re 40km/h over the speed limit, you’ve lost your licence for two years, for one speeding offence.”

As we make our way into the new year, Sgt Auld wants to advise drivers of the upcoming changes to mobile phone offences.

“Right now it’s three demerit points and $400.

“As of February 1, this changes to $1000 and four points.”

If drivers get caught using their phone again in the next 12 months, they will be fined $1000 and it will be double demerits.

“If you’re a P plater and you’re caught using your phone twice, you’ve just lost two grand, and 12 points in the space of 12 months.

“The texts would have to be worth it.”

