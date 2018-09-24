Speeding motorists help fund $220K road works in Bundy

ROAD WORKS AHEAD: Work is underway to improve pedestrian safety near North Bundaberg school.

WORKS to improve pedestrian safety near North Bundaberg State School are underway.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said improvements would be made at the Hinkler Avenue crossing, located about 300 metres south of North Bundaberg State School.

"A concrete median will be installed to help pedestrians negotiate one direction of traffic at a time, and assist vision-impaired people, as well as those with mobility scooters and prams,” Mr Bailey said.

"We are also installing a new flag light to enhance visibility, particularly at night.

"These upgrades will improve safety at the crossing outside of supervised hours.”

Mr Bailey said the project was funded under the Targeted Road Safety Program, which included revenue collected through the Camera Detected Offence Program.

"Funding from the camera offence program is used to improve road safety for vulnerable road users, including pedestrians, bike riders and motorcyclists.

"These road users made up 38 percent of Queensland's total road toll in 2017.

"About $219,000 of Targeted Road Safety funding is being invested in this project, to keep Bundaberg pedestrians safe.”

Mr Bailey said the project team was aiming to finish the works over the school holiday break.

"RoadTek will deliver the works, which will occur from 6pm to 6am, Sunday night to Friday morning, with the project expected to be completed within a fortnight, weather permitting,” he said.