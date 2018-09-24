Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ROAD WORKS AHEAD: Work is underway to improve pedestrian safety near North Bundaberg school.
ROAD WORKS AHEAD: Work is underway to improve pedestrian safety near North Bundaberg school. Jodie Dixon
News

Speeding motorists help fund $220K road works in Bundy

24th Sep 2018 10:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WORKS to improve pedestrian safety near North Bundaberg State School are underway.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said improvements would be made at the Hinkler Avenue crossing, located about 300 metres south of North Bundaberg State School.

"A concrete median will be installed to help pedestrians negotiate one direction of traffic at a time, and assist vision-impaired people, as well as those with mobility scooters and prams,” Mr Bailey said.

"We are also installing a new flag light to enhance visibility, particularly at night.

"These upgrades will improve safety at the crossing outside of supervised hours.”

Mr Bailey said the project was funded under the Targeted Road Safety Program, which included revenue collected through the Camera Detected Offence Program.

"Funding from the camera offence program is used to improve road safety for vulnerable road users, including pedestrians, bike riders and motorcyclists.

"These road users made up 38 percent of Queensland's total road toll in 2017.

"About $219,000 of Targeted Road Safety funding is being invested in this project, to keep Bundaberg pedestrians safe.”

Mr Bailey said the project team was aiming to finish the works over the school holiday break.

"RoadTek will deliver the works, which will occur from 6pm to 6am, Sunday night to Friday morning, with the project expected to be completed within a fortnight, weather permitting,” he said.　

north bundaberg state school roadworks
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Nine-storey high-rise remains in limbo

    BREAKING: Nine-storey high-rise remains in limbo

    News A DECISION is yet to be made on Bargara's controversial nine-storey high-rise, despite crowds packing the Gin Gin RSL Hall to hear and see the vote.

    Development in breach of town plan, which council allowed

    premium_icon Development in breach of town plan, which council allowed

    Council News REVEALED: The approved Bargara development we've all forgotten about

    WORKPLACE INJURY: Man sues firm for $1m after ladder fall

    premium_icon WORKPLACE INJURY: Man sues firm for $1m after ladder fall

    News Bundaberg man sues painting firm after falling off ladder

    Local Partners