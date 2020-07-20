Menu
SPEEDING UNCOVERS DRUGS: A Burpengary woman has been charged with several drug offences after a search of her car. Picture: File
Crime

Speeding driver allegedly caught with haul of drugs in car

Sam Turner
20th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
A COCKTAIL of illicit drugs were uncovered by Mundubbera police after a routine stop for speeding.

A 33-year-old Burpengary woman was intercepted by police on July 16 around 1.20pm, after she was caught speeding 122km/h on the Burnett Hwy.

Police conducted a search of the driver and her silver twin cab ute near Cattle Creek, coming across a startling find.

Varying amounts of meth, LSD and marijuana were allegedly found by police in the search, along with several drug utensils.

It will be further alleged nine insecure hyperdermic syringes were located, along with a glass meth pipe, and electric scales.

The Burpengary woman was subsequently arrested and taken to Mundubbera police station, where she was charged with several drug offences.

These include three charges of drug possession, posessing drug utensils and pipes, failing to properly dispose of a needle, and possession of anything used in the commission of a drug crime.

She was then issued with a fine of $444, and lost four demerit points for speeding.

The 33-year-old woman will face Gayndah Magistrates Court on September 4.

