Speed racers to aim high at Bundy HPV event

PEDAL POWER: Sierra Rasmussen training for the weekend event at the Dromeside Raceway.

BUNDABERG State High School students will be put to the test against some of the state's best in the first human-powered vehicle endurance race to be held in Bundy.

The school will have five teams competing against 32 teams from 16 Queensland high schools at the inaugural Semi School Bundaberg HPV Super Sprint at Dromeside Raceway next Monday.

HPVs are recumbent, pedal-powered vehicles with three wheels that can travel at speeds of up to 50kmh.

The eight-person teams will race for six hours, changing drivers roughly every 30 minutes, with the team that completes the most laps taking race-day honours.

Bundaberg State High School teacher Darren Dunn said the races would be conducted in both open and shell vehicles.

"We have taken delivery last week of a shell bike, which we hope will bring us a bit of luck,” he said.

"You buy them race-ready and fine-tune them.

PIT STOP: Bundaberg State High School teams practise for the HPV race at the Dromeside Raceway. Mike Knott BUN180417RACE3

Mr Dunn said his students had been preparing for the race since September.

"A lot of the kids are involved in manufacturing parts for the bike,” he said.

"The kids are working together and cheering each other on, which is the most pleasing aspect.”

Mr Dunn said the school will be represented in five classes: open boys, open girls, B-class boys, open mixed and junior.

The school has previously performed admirably at the RACQ Maryborough Technology Challenge HPV races, which is a 24-hour endurance race and the largest in Queensland.

"There are other events in Queensland that our school has participated in but this is the first Bundaberg event we're hosting,” Mr Dunn said.

"It's also the first twilight event of its kind.”

RACE DAY

When: Monday, April 24

Time: 2-8pm

Where: Dromeside Raceway, University Dr

Entry: Free