Speed limit reduced, driver opens eyes two weeks after crash

THE State Government has listened to the pleas from locals after a number of fatal and serious crashes on the notorious S-bends on Moore Park Rd.

On February 5, a male driver, 22, was rushed to a Brisbane hospital in critical condition after his car left the road and smashed into a power pole.

A family friend said the man remained in hospital in a serious but stable condition. His family do not yet know the extent of the damage caused to his brain in the crash, but he has opened his eyes.

In November, Moore Park Beach father Jamie Godfrey lost his life when his car collided with a tree in the notorious S-bend section.

Bundaberg Regional Council division one councillor Jason Bartles said the road had been ignored for too long and the State Government needed to act now before another life was lost.

The speed limit for this section of Moore Park Rd will be lowered to 80km/h in coming weeks to improve safety for motorists, in response to community feedback.

Mr Godfrey's partner Lainey Ferrari welcomed the news and said she hoped it would prevent more deaths.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the change would apply from the S-bends at the Booyan Rd intersection to Moore Park Beach.

"Changes to the speed limit follow feedback from the local community and a review of the road's crash history, traffic volume and the types of vehicles using the route,” MrBailey said.

"The review recommended a new 80km/h speed limit which has been endorsed by the local Speed Management Committee including police, Bundaberg Regional Council and Transport and Main Roads.”

Mr Bailey said the new speed limit signage was expected to be installed next month, weather conditions permitting.