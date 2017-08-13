27°
Speed limit to increase on Bruce Hwy after interchange opens

Carlie Walker
| 12th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Former member for Wide Bay Warren Truss with Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders and current member Wide Bay Llew O'Brien at the official opening of the new Tinana interchange.
Former member for Wide Bay Warren Truss with Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders and current member Wide Bay Llew O'Brien at the official opening of the new Tinana interchange. Carlie Walker

THE speed limit on the Bruce Hwy near Maryborough is set to increase as a result of the upgrade of the Tinana interchange.

Speed reductions will currently remain in place until the whole project is completed, but it will return to 100km/h once it is completely finished.

On Friday member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders visited the new overpass, which was jointly funded by the Federal and State Governments.

Former member for Wide Bay and deputy prime minister Warren Truss, who pushed for funding for the overpass, was also at the event.

Mr O'Brien said the construction contractor Georgiou Group would remain onsite over the coming weeks to complete the final pavement, guard rail and landscape works as well as removing the side track connections.

"This project has been great news for local employment, with an estimated 118 direct jobs supported over the life of the project, and has transformed the main gateway to Maryborough and the Fraser Coast into a safe, inviting and welcoming entrance for locals and visitors to our region.

"The transport industry and local businesses will benefit from the more efficient movement of freight, tourists will find the interchange more appealing and be more inclined to visit the Fraser Coast, and local motorists will feel safer as they travel between their homes and the highway."

Mr Saunders said the opening was a relief for motorists, businesses and residents.

"Thanks to the new Tinana interchange we will see an improvement to travel times and road safety at what was previously a known trouble spot," Mr Saunders said.

"As part of the $38 million project funding, traffic signals will also be installed at the Gympie Road and Iindah Road West intersection, about 440 metres east of the interchange. These works are expected to commence later this year."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  maryborough speed limit tinana tinana interchange

