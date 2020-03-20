Menu
Driving on the motorway
Speed limit cut on Childers Rd

20th Mar 2020 12:40 PM

THE speed limit on a 1.5km stretch of Childers Rd has been cut.

Transport and Main Roads director-general Neil Scales said the speed limit on the stretch of road at North Isis had been cut from 100km/h to 80km/h.

“New speed limit signs are in place and motorists should drive to the changed conditions,” Mr Scales said.

“Our safety team assessed the stretch of road earlier this year and made a recommendation to the Speed Management Committee to drop the speed limit,” he said.

“The committee is made up of Queensland Police, Bundaberg Regional Council and Transport and Main Roads representatives.

For more information, phone TMR on 1300 728 390 or email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.

