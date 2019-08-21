Menu
Environment

Speed limit change for Gin Gin Rd

21st Aug 2019 5:00 AM
COMMUNITY concern has led to the 80km/h speed limit on Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd at Oakwood being extended to include the Old Gin Gin Rd intersection.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the speed limit change was endorsed by the local speed management committee consisting of Queensland Police Service, Bundaberg Regional Council and the Transport and Main Roads Department, following a request from the community.

"We reviewed the speed limit earlier this year and recommended extending the existing 80km/h speed zone by 950m,” he said.

"The review considered several factors including the road's function, current traffic speeds, the speed environment and crash history.

"The committee endorsed the changes due to the alignment of the intersection and roadside hazards.”

The new speed signs have been installed and motorists are urged to adhere to the new limit.

"It adds to the Palaszczuk Government's $900 million road safety program for Queensland over the next four years,” Mr Bailey said. "I urge all motorists to observe the new signed speed limit once it is introduced and to always drive to the conditions.”

Bundaberg News Mail

