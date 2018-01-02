Menu
Speed demon's swift punishment for doing 105 in 60 zone

The man was busted speeding on Kendalls Rd.
Mikayla Haupt
by

NEW Year's Day did not slow down a 33-year-old Avoca man who was intercepted by the Bundaberg Road Policing Unit at 11.05am.

The man was travelling at an alleged speed of 105km/h in a 60km/h zone along Kendalls Road, Avoca.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said consequences for the man included a $1177 traffic infringement notice, a six-month licence suspension and the loss of eight demerit points.

"Speeding is one of the Fatal Five and a contributing factor to fatalities and serious injury,” she said.

"We remind everyone to slow down and remember the signed or marked speed limit is the maximum speed to travel at.

"Road safety is everyone's business.”

