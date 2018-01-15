Menu
'Speed camera in use' signs vanish amid claims of cash grab

"The QPS has no plan to phase out the use of unmarked mobile speed cameras.” VINCENT MORELLO

THE LNP has accused Labor of using speed cameras to revenue-raise instead of saving lives.

LNP deputy leader Tim Mander said in 2015 the Palaszczuk Government removed the requirement for mobile speed cameras to display a "speed camera in use" sign.

"The Palaszczuk Labor Government are planning a windfall 46 per cent increase in speed camera fines with revenue raised by speed cameras to reach $194 million by 2020/2021," he said.

"Labor are treating Queenslanders like cash cows and should abolish covert speed cameras."

But Queensland Police Service Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said unmarked mobile speed cameras were just one of the measures employed by QPS that aimed to reduce the state's road toll.

"During the 2016-17 financial year, there were 106,741 notices issued by unmarked mobile speed cameras in Queensland and 163,176 notices issued by marked mobile speed cameras," he said.

"The QPS has no plan to phase out the use of unmarked mobile speed cameras."

