‘Spectacular’: Sunny skies ahead despite the cool temps

SURF Lifesaving Queensland regional operations manager Craig Holden shares what people can expect at the beach this weekend.

WEATHER: Well, we have certainly experienced a wintry blast over this past week that has reminded us that we do actually get some winter-like temperatures and conditions every now and then.

Despite the chilly temperatures though, we have been presented with some absolutely spectacular days of blue skies, calm and flat ocean conditions, and picture perfect sunrises and sunsets.

Looking ahead to the weekend, all indications and forecasts are pointing to more of the same conditions – just with slightly warmer temperatures, which will be much appreciated by beachgoers I am sure.

Sunny skies are forecast to continue for at least the next 3 to 4 days, and the best news for beachgoers is that the light winds will continue.

It will be quite chilly again this morning with more gusty and cooler S/SW winds (15 to 20 knots), but these winds will decrease during the afternoon back to only around 10 to 15 knots from the S/SE.

Tomorrow will then bring S/SE to E/SE winds at around 10 to 15 knots early but then easing back to only around 10 knots, while Sunday will bring variable winds (S/SW to E/SE to E/NE) at only 5 to 10 knots.

SWIMMING: Swimming conditions have been absolutely pristine and perfect throughout the past week and I see no reason why they will not remain the same across the weekend either especially with the wind forecast being so promising.

The early morning offshore winds, combined with the early morning high tide times, will mean that this will be a great time for a swim (but also slightly cooler), but the late afternoons should also be very nice too.

Of course, for the sleep-heads, the other parts of the day will also be good for swimmers too (and warmer) but with low tide times set for around the midday to early afternoon time period, you will have to walk further to reach the water’s edge.

All-in-all though, all beaches will have great swimming conditions, so I encourage you all to make the most of them.

If you are going for a swim, please check with the Lifeguard on duty, read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please swim only at patrolled beaches, only between the red and yellow flags, and only during patrol times – remember, if we can’t see you, we can’t save you.

SURFING: It has certainly been a blowout for boardriders this past week, with mirror-like flat conditions being the norm all week, much to the disgust of local boardriders (lucky there were plenty of waves last weekend!). A very small but clean swell could be seen yesterday, but it was not enough to grab the surfboards, and it was nothing compared to what those NSW beaches have seen this past week. Now the bad news is that the forecast is not looking good for today or across the weekend either, although the swell direction is expected to turn more from the East by the weekend, which may bring some very small waves into our local beaches, but I do emphasise the word small. So, in a nutshell, if you are desperate you may find a small, mal wave.

BEACH PATROLS:

Today and Weekdays: Nil

Saturday and Sunday: 9.00am to 5.00pm at Kelly’s Beach and Agnes Water only.

EVENTS: Nil.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Despite the Covid-19 restrictions lightening, if you are at the beach, please maintain the social/physical distancing minimum guidelines and abide by the current group gathering guidelines as well.

Craig Holden is the regional operations manager for Surf Life Saving Queensland.