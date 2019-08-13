Menu
DREAM BOAT: Bundy local Adam Thompson is all smiles on-board the luxurious catamaran.
DREAM BOAT: Bundy local Adam Thompson is all smiles on-board the luxurious catamaran. Rhylea Millar
Spectacular sights for Bundy's whale season

Rhylea Millar
by
13th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
WHALE watching with Lady Musgrave Experience is an unforgettable experience.

The tour of a lifetime offers a close-up encounter with stunning humpback whales and if you're lucky enough, dolphins too.

Departing Bundaberg Port Marina at Burnett Heads, the luxurious catamaran has 360-degree viewing decks and sails along the beautiful Southern Great Barrier Reef at approximately 23 knots.

My partner Adam Thompson and I were fortunate enough to have witnessed the natural display on Saturday, with crew members saying the incredible sight was one of the best turn-outs this season.

BREATH OF FRESH AIR: Images captured of the stunning mammals, during a whale watching tour over the weekend, with Lady Musgrave Experience.
BREATH OF FRESH AIR: Images captured of the stunning mammals, during a whale watching tour over the weekend, with Lady Musgrave Experience. Adam Thompson

"I remember I went whale watching at the Sunshine Coast and it was so disappointing because we didn't see one whale, so I was pleasantly surprised to see about a dozen whales this weekend with Lady Musgrave,” Adam said.

"It was absolutely incredible to see whales come right up to the boat, I could have watched them for hours and then when we saw the dolphins too, you couldn't get this experience anywhere else.

"When the boat stopped to watch the whales, the captain hopped on the microphone and was telling us all interesting facts about whales and that was pretty impressive too - they really know their stuff.”

BREATH OF FRESH AIR: Images captured of the stunning mammals, during a whale watching tour over the weekend, with Lady Musgrave Experience.
BREATH OF FRESH AIR: Images captured of the stunning mammals, during a whale watching tour over the weekend, with Lady Musgrave Experience. Adam Thompson

Lady Musgrave Experience owner Brett Lakey said this whale watching season had already had 14 tours with spectacular encounters each time.

"This is our fifth year whale watching in Bundaberg and now that we have our second vessel we have been able to have a full-time dedicated whale watch tour this year,” Mr Lakey said.

"It's great to be able to show locals and visitors to the region what an amazing experience we have right on our doorstep.”

Check-in and boarding commences from 9.45am for a 10am departure and returns to the marina at 2pm, with a light morning tea and lunch included.

To book a whale watching tour, visit https://bit.ly/2MSpU8S

Rhylea Millar and her parter Adam Thompson were guests of Lady Musgrave Experience on the weekend excursion.

