Spectacular example of the Jag of grace, space and pace

Are you a vintage/veteran or latest model lover?

Vintage/veteran since I was about seven when my father bought a 1938 SS Jaguar saloon. I was hooked.

What was your first car or motorbike?

My first car was a 1969 Morris Mini Cooper.

How much did it cost?

From memory, about $1500. I had to get a loan.

What is your fondest memory of a car or drive you took in it?

I took it on a drive from Brisbane to Melbourne just after I got it and I only got passed by one car - a Falcon XY GTHO - on the trip.

What is your current vehicle?

I have three Jaguars: a 1962 3.8 Mk2, a 2016 Jaguar F Type Coupe and a 2018 Jaguar F pace R sport.

What do you love about the Jaguar Mk2?

I have always loved it. There was a decision when I bought the Mk2 to buy an XJ6 but I always loved Mk2s.

How long have to you had the car and where was it sourced?

I bought it in 1977 from a retired gentleman in Clayfield, Brisbane, who wasn't allowed to drive any more. I had an interview and took a test drive. A few days later, he gave me a call and told me he would like to sell it to me.

Tell us about what's under the metal and are there any modifications?

When I bought it, the car was old English White, auto gearbox and steel wheels. Over the years, I changed to a Jaguar four-speed overdrive gearbox and wire wheels. I've restored it three times. The last time was a couple of years ago where it was a back-to-metal restoration.

What makes your car so special?

I've had it so long and done nearly everything myself more than once.

Peter Lehrke drives a 1962 Jaguar Mk2 3.8l 6 cyclinder. Warren Lynam

How often do you drive your car?

Every now and again it goes out for a drive - not too often, though.

Mostly pleasure and personal use or business?

Pleasure, of course.

Does it have a name? How have you personalised it: for example, Personalised Plates, fluffy dice?

No names, but my car does have its own personalised plates.

Do you work on your own car or get it maintained at a garage/by the manufacturer/specialists?

I do work but I also have a mechanic mate with a hoist who does jobs for me.

What will your next car/bike be?

I haven't considered my next as I have a garage full of Jags.

If you could buy any vehicle in the world, what would it be?

Good question. There is a 1938 Jaguar SS Drophead Couple Black with tan interior available at the moment, or a Jaguar C type or, hmm, let me think more ...

AT A GLANCE

MODEL 1962 Jaguar Mark 2.

ENGINE 3.8-litre six-cylinder, from the factory it generated 164kW (220hp) and 325Nm (240lb-ft), with an ability to sprint from standstill to 100km/h in 8.5seconds.

TRANSMISSION Four-speed electric overdrive gearbox, rear-wheel drive.

TYRES 205 65 15 Pirelli.

BRAKES Four-wheel Dunlop discs (first production car to have as standard in 1959).

DIMENSIONS Length 4591mm, width 1695mm, wheelbase 2727mm.

OWNER Peter Lehrke.

DETAILS Fitted with chrome wire wheel, Jaguar midnight pearl exterior with cherry red leather interior and burr walnut wood dash and door capping.