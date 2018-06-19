Specialty variety a big hit for gourmet strawberry farmer

SWEETPICKINGS: Tina McPherson from Tinaberries said their specialty variety were a hit with the Bundaberg locals who often travel out to the farm specifically.

SWEETPICKINGS: Tina McPherson from Tinaberries said their specialty variety were a hit with the Bundaberg locals who often travel out to the farm specifically. Brian Cassidy

BUNDABERG'S fresh produce is a definite drawcard for the region, and with strawberry season bursting onto shelves, locals are sure to be impressed by both quality and price.

Tina McPherson of Tinaberrie Strawberries said good runners were important for good produce, and growing conditions had been perfect leading up to this season's harvest.

"We're looking for cool nights, which we definitely have now, and then dry weather and warm days,” Ms McPherson said.

"We've had those warm days through April and May, and now the cooler nights allow the sugar to set.”

The strawberry farmers have been harvesting their earlier varieties for about six weeks, but Ms McPherson said their speciality crop had only just ripened for the picking.

"The strawberry industry has moved towards higher yield varieties and big production that are suitable to big supermarket chains that are price driven, but we've positioned ourselves as a gourmet grower,” she said.

"We focus more on gourmet varieties that don't come in until about now, and we've started picking those this week.

"The camarosa variety are more difficult to grow, yields are lower and they are less rain tolerant, but they are spectacular to eat.

"They're the queen of strawberries.”

Tinaberries are expecting to harvest about 100 tonnes of berries this season, and have pared back a little to focus on great quality.

TAHLIA STEHBENS