Specialist police rush to rural property after shots fired

Officers from the State Protection Support Unit. Photo Mireille Merlet-Shaw / The Northern Star

A DRUG affected man wielding a shotgun and threatening to kill people sparked a major police operation at Wilsons Creek involving negotiators and tactical police armed with rifles.

Police were called to the property near Alidenes Rd about 7pm on Saturday night after the man was allegedly witnessed carrying the gun and making general threats to 'take everyone out'.

A perimeter was established around the property and several neighbours were evacuated.

Neighbour Sequoia Krop posted on Facebook that the frightening incident happened "50 metres from our front door".

"We had the police in our shed and were basically locked in our house unable to leave," she said.

Another nearby resident, Rufus Hartmann, posted that he heard the shots being fired and stayed inside while the police closed off the road.

Officers from the State Protection Support Unit - a specially trained group of general duties police tasked to high-risk incidents such as hostage and siege situations - attended the scene with negotiators.

About 8.30pm, a 29-year-old man was arrested without incident by the officers.

A number of firearms, as well as drugs and ammunition were located and seized from the home.

There were no reports of injury from the incident.

The man was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was later charged with two counts of possessing an unregistered firearm, two counts of not keep firearm safe, possessing ammunition without a permit, handling firearm whilst under the influence, and fire firearm in a manner likely to injure.

Further charges relating to the drugs seized are pending.

The man was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Bail Court today.