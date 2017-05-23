Specialist fees putting health at risk

TOO COSTLY: Bundaberg people are putting their health at risk because of the cost.

A finder.com.au survey of more than 2000 people found two in five Australians, 41% or about 7.6 million adults, referred to see a medical specialist hadn't followed through because of the financial burden.

The research also found that women (47%) were much more likely than men (35%) to have dodged a specialist visit because it was too expensive.

Last year, Australian households spent an average of $488 annually on out-of-pocket expenses for specialist and consultant physician consultations - up from $325 in 2009-2010.

"That's millions of Australians who are ignoring a health issue because of the cost. I doubt this is a decision they make lightly but it seems people really do put a price tag on their health,” said Bessie Hassan, money expert at finder.com.au.

Ms Hassan said specialist doctors were often the ones who diagnosed more serious conditions, so it was worth exploring all options.

"A referral should be taken seriously. If you are worried about affording the secondary appointment or resulting surgery, ask about what government services are available,” she said.

According to a report from the University of Melbourne, which analysed Medicare claims data from 2015 for an initial consultation in 11 non-surgical specialties, costs for patients could vary by up to 400% within the one specialty.

Ms Hassan said Bundaberg people with private health insurance should check the fine print of their policy.

"Private health cover gives patients the option to choose their own specialist, seek treatment in a private hospital, and greater flexibility in terms of when they would like to be treated,” she said.

"However, there can still be a gap fee so it's best to ask your doctor for a cost estimate and then check with your health insurer to find out how much your rebate will be for that treatment, and whether it's included in your policy.”

