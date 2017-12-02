Special toy delivery for children in need

TOYS GALORE: IWC team members Lee Lingwoodock, Lee Hammond, Leanne Connors, Kiama Theuerkauf-Smith and Jenny Springham with some of the toys.

TOYS GALORE: IWC team members Lee Lingwoodock, Lee Hammond, Leanne Connors, Kiama Theuerkauf-Smith and Jenny Springham with some of the toys. SImon Young

IT'S that magical time of year again, and community health and well-being organisation IWC is offering children and families a swag of Christmas gifts.

"We have a load of presents for children of all ages ranging from soft toys to cricket sets, books to dolls in cradles, and much more,” IWC spokeswoman Janette Young said.

"We want to give them away to families who may be doing it tough this Christmas.”

"The presents have been donated to IWC by so many kind people, including Karen and Peter Croke of Knitting for Brisbane's Needy, and St Peter's Lutheran College in Indooroopilly.

"Our warm thanks to everyone who has provided these toys, books and sporting equipment for us to share with our community.”

Ms Young said anyone who knew families whose children would not receive much at Christmas could nominate the family to IWC. People are asked to check into IWC's Facebook page and send a private message nominating a family, or send an email to info@iwc.org.au.

IWC is community-run and a registered charity, providing services and programs without discrimination across Bundaberg and Wide Bay.